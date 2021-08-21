Ismail Sabri Yaakob sworn in as Malaysia's new prime minister
Vice President of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on August 21.
Ismail Sabri Yaakob is sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister. (Source: newzcap.com)Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Vice President of the United Malaysia National Organisation (UMNO) Ismail Sabri Yaakob was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister on August 21.
Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah presided over Ismail's oath-taking in the afternoon. The ceremony was broadcast live on national TV channels and fanpage of the Prime Minister’s Office.
Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah on August 20 named Ismail Sabri Yaakob UMNO Vice President as the country’s new Prime Minister. The appointment decision was made after King Al-Sultan Abdullah held a meeting with other royal rulers the same day.
Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on August 16 after losing majority support in parliament due to infighting among his political coalition.
Ismail’s appointment marked the return of the UMNO which lost the 2018 general elections./.