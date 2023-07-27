World Vietnam a key market of Czech Republic President of the Czech Chamber of Commerce Zdenek Zajicek proposed the Government focus on several key markets, including Vietnam, while implementing its new export strategy for the 2023-2033 period approved on July 26.

World Malaysia, Philippines look to boost bilateral relations Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 26 held talks with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who is on a three-day visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise the bilateral ties.

World Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to step down Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen announced on July 26 that he will not retain his position in the next government.

World Indonesia announces “Golden Visa” policy for foreign companies, citizens The Immigration Agency of Indonesia has announced that the “golden visa” policy will be implemented as early as this July for foreign companies and citizens investing a certain amount of money in the Southeast Asian country.