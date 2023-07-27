Italian media cover State visit by Vietnamese President
The State visit to Italy by President Vo Van Thuong grabbed the headlines of many media outlets in the European country on July 26.
The talks between Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella in Rome on July 26. (Photo: VNA)Rome (VNA) – The State visit to Italy by President Vo Van Thuong grabbed the headlines of many media outlets in the European country on July 26.
In an article titled “Italy-Vietnam: President Vo Van Thuong's visit strengthens bilateral relations”, the Agenzia Nova news agency said the State visit to Rome, where he met with his counterpart Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, helps further strengthens bilateral relations, 50 years after the establishment of the diplomatic ties and ten years after the strategic partnership was set up.
It reported that President Sergio Mattarella announced the Italian Parliament's ratification of the European Union - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and also noted the Southeast Asian country "is considered the linchpin of the Indo-Pacific and this opens up a growing collaboration between Europe and Vietnam”.
The announcement was welcomed as "great news" by the Vietnamese guest, for whom this instrument will allow "in the future to significantly increase economic cooperation”. The two Presidents mentioned various sectors: from Industry 4.0 to the ecological transition, from science to the protection of artistic heritage.
The article also mentioned the meeting between the Vietnamese leader and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, who noted further impetus was given to the ongoing collaboration on the economic-commercial, energy, cultural, scientific and security fronts.
The visit by President Thuong is significant because it is the first trip to Italy by a Vietnamese President in seven years, Agenzia Nova said, adding that economic cooperation has an important place in the bilateral relations.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni (R) welcomes President Vo Van Thuong in Rome on July 26. (Photo: VNA)The news agency also cited Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro as saying during a recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency that the two countries have a lot to offer each other since Italy is a member of the EU and the G7 and Vietnam is a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Bilateral trade topped 6.2 billion USD in 2022, up 11% year-on-year, as a result of the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). The next target, set last December, is 7 billion USD. Scientific and technological cooperation is also a source of satisfaction for both parties. Among the sectors of interest there is also the space sector, with the Italian industry having a tradition of international cooperation with many countries, including Vietnam, according to Agenzia Nova.
In an article on people-to-people exchanges, Italian magazine Marx21 said the friendship and ties between the two countries are not only the result of the relations developed over the last half century. Instead, they are the continuation of the commitment developed by previous generations, and which led to forging ties between the people of the two countries.
It reviewed the bilateral relations since the early 1930s, noting that the Italian Ambassador to Vietnam recalled how the bonds between the countries were strengthened thanks to exchanges between the two nations' people – a very important pillar of diplomatic work.
Italy is an important partner of Vietnam, which is why it was chosen as one of the first destinations abroad by President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong, Marx21 wrote./.