Harvesting rice crop in Thai Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Rome (VNA) – The northern province of Thai Binh is committed to become an attractive and reliable destination for investors, Nguyen Khac Than, chairman of the provincial People Committee, has said.



He pledged at a seminar on economic cooperation between Thai Binh and Italy’s Tuscany region on October 21.



The event was organised by the provincial People’s Committee in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy and the confederation of industry of Tuscanny region.



Thai Binh stands ready to support investors and will remove obstacles, especially in terms of administrative procedures for them, Than said.



He also briefed participants about the strengths and opportunities for investment cooperation in Thai Binh in the fields of agriculture, industry, commerce, services, tourism, health care as well as investment preferential policies.



Vu Kim Cu, director of the province’s Department of Planning and Investment, said it is home to one economic zone, eight industrial zone and 49 industrial clusters.



Boasting a convenient traffic system and abundant and high-quality human resource, the province prioritises investment for projects in hi-tech agriculture, manufacturing industry, tourism, aquaculture and processing and renewable energy, he said, adding that these are also strengths of Italian businesses, therefore raising opportunities for cooperation development for both sides.



At the event, Maurizio Bigazzi president of Confindustria Toscana highly appreciated the visit of the Thai Binh delegation, saying that a business delegation will be dispatched to the Vietnamese locality to promote investment.



Within the framework of the visit, the delegation had a working session with the Vietnamese embassy in Italy during which Than called for continued assistance.



Duong Hai Hung, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy affirmed that the embassy will provide support and push up collaboration between Thai Binh and other localities of Italy as well as deepen the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



Than and Hung also witnessed the signing of a training cooperation agreement between Thai Binh Medical College and the Association of Italian Universities on the occasion./.