World Another earthquake shakes Sulawesi island of Indonesia A 5.2-magnitude earthquake hit Majene city of Indonesia’s West Sulawesi province on February 3, but it did not trigger tsunami warnings.

ASEAN Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine licensed for use in Singapore Singapore has become the first country in Asia to approve Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as it begins rolling out its immunisation programme to the wider population.

World Singapore sees plummeted number of Chinese mainland visitors in 2020 Singapore witnessed a year-on-year nosedive of 88 percent in the number of visitor arrivals from the Chinese mainland to around 342,460 in the first three quarters of 2020, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) reported.