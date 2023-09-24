As the most famous architectural complex of Cham ethnic people in Vietnam, My Son Sanctuary was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in December 1999.

In Hoi An city, home to Hoi An Ancient Town, the couple made a courtesy call on leaders of Quang Nam province on September 23.

Phan Viet Cuong, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, informed them about the recent cooperation results between Quang Nam and Japanese localities.

Crown Prince Akishino highlighted the special significance of his visit to Vietnam, which is his first overseas trip after the COVID-19 pandemic and also the first to the Southeast Asian nation by the Japanese Royal Family since the visit by the Japanese Emperor and Empress in 2017.

In Hoi An, the couple visited the ancient town, the Chua Cau (Bridge Pagoda) relic site, and an exhibition hall of the Japanese culture./.

VNA