Japan enhances support for Vietnamese trainees amid COVID-19 epidemic
A Vietnamese trainee of Mishow Ltd., Co. in Tokyo is washing her hands with sanitizer (Photo: VNA)
Tokyo (VNA) – There has been no COVID-19 case among Vietnamese technical trainees in Japan so far, an official from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) confirmed.
Masahiro Hirakawa, who is in charge of technical trainee affairs under the MHLW, told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) that Japanese authorities are providing support to the trainees in avoiding the dangerous disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
He said the ministry has delivered documents on preventive measures in Vietnamese to the trainees, and instructed employers and organisations managing the trainees to equip the labourers with such precautionary measures, stressing that the most important thing is providing them with accurate information about the disease.
Employers and organisations managing the trainees are also required to take precautionary measures at the workplace, allow the trainees to stay at home if they show symptoms of fever and flu, and send interpreters to accompany the trainees in case they need to go to hospital.
According to Hirakawa, the trainees can also contact the consulting section of the Organisation for Technical Intern Training (OTIT) if they need assistance in Vietnamese.
The Japanese ministry has also closely coordinated with the labour management board of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan in health care for the trainees, he added.
In case any trainee gets COVID-19, employers and managing organisations will help infected trainees to access health services in local medical facilities, the official pledged./.