ASEAN Philippines: SEA Games tickets free for almost sport events The organising board of the Southeast Asian Games 30 (SEA Games 30) announced that most of the sports events and the closing ceremony will be opened for the public for free in order to ensure that many Philippine people will enjoy the biggest regional sport event.

ASEAN ASEAN launches poll on ASEAN awareness 2018 report The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched the Poll on ASEAN Awareness 2018 Report on November 29.

ASEAN Vietnam attends ASEAN meeting on transnational crime in Thailand Minister of Public Security General To Lam led a Vietnamese delegation to the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC-13) and relevant meetings, which kicked off in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 27.