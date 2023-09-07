Japan to strengthen cooperation, connectivity with ASEAN
Japan will strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries in six areas under its Japan – ASEAN Comprehensive Connectivity Initiative, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on September 6.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Japan will strengthen cooperation with Southeast Asian countries in six areas under its Japan – ASEAN Comprehensive Connectivity Initiative, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on September 6.
He made the remarks at the ASEAN-Indo-Pacific Forum in Jakarta, which is hosting the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings.
The first area of cooperation is “Transportation Infrastructure Development”, he said, adding Japan facilitates the flow of people and goods among ASEAN countries by developing ports, roads, railroads and airports.
Japan has channeled some 2.8 trillion JPY (around 19 billion USD) into transport projects in ASEAN. Besides hard infrastructure cooperation, Japan is promoting soft infrastructure cooperation through technical cooperation, and providing Japanese technology and knowledge to ASEAN member states.
The second area is “Digital Connectivity”, he said, highlighting Japan will work with ASEAN countries in enhancing digitalisation and strengthening regional connectivity by utilising digital technology, as well as contributing to cyberspace security.
He moved on to described “Maritime Cooperation” as an important element in strengthening connectivity between the two sides.
Japan will assist ASEAN members in promoting their maritime law enforcement capacity through training programmes and grant of patrol vessels for the coast guard agencies and maritime police.
The fourth area of cooperation is “Supply Chain Resilience”, under which Japan will contribute to supply chain resilience in the ASEAN region, and will build economies that can withstand a crisis together, he said, given that ensuring stable distribution of goods and food security have become important issues amidst global headwinds.
Meanwhile, “Electricity Connectivity” is the fifth area of cooperation. The ASEAN region is experiencing rapid economic development, and demand for electric power is also growing. In order to ensure a stable electric power supply, Japan will support the improvement of electricity connectivity through the formulation of master plans and training programmes.
The last area is “Human and Knowledge Connectivity”, which the Japanese Prime Minister described as the foundation for development.
Japan will foster human resources in ASEAN countries through conducting personnel exchanges and training programmes in a wide range of fields, as well as strengthen the network of people in Japan and ASEAN countries.
In these areas, Japan will provide capacity building projects for 5,000 individuals over the next three years. By promoting technical cooperation with ASEAN countries and strengthening our network, Japan will grow together with ASEAN, he stressed.
Japan will welcome the ASEAN leaders to Tokyo and host a Commemorative Summit in Tokyo in December to conclude the events to mark 50th anniversary of the ASEAN – Japan Friendship and Cooperation.
Together with the ASEAN leaders, Japan wants to jointly launch a new vision for the general direction of ASEAN – Japan relations and cooperation in the coming years, he added./.