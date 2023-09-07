World China calls for enhanced regional innovation cooperation Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for enhanced innovation cooperation among regional parties to foster more new economic growth points in his remarks at the 26th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6.

ASEAN Infographic ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth The 43rd ASEAN Summit focuses on main pillars: Establishing the foundation for ASEAN’s long-term vision, ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth, and Turning the Indo-Pacific into a region of peace and prosperity.

ASEAN Thailand’s exports facing numerous difficulties The Thai National Shippers' Council (TNSC) on September 5 downgraded its export forecast for this year to a contraction of 1% from its previous forecast, which ranged from a contraction of 0.5% to a 1% increase, citing weak global demand.

Politics Vietnamese PM attends retreat on global, regional issues Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of ASEAN member states attended a retreat on global and regional issues on September 5, as part of the ongoing 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.