Business Door wide open for processed, manufactured products to enter UAE Products of the processing and manufacturing industry of Vietnam now have great chances to enjoy stronger export to the UAE, which has high demand for imports.

Business Long An authorities meet diplomatic corps, business representatives Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of Long An on February 23 held a meeting with representatives of diplomatic corps, business associations, and enterprises, listening to their concerns, proposals, and initiatives toward long-term and sustainable development goals.