Business Exporters urged to improve quality, follow rules of origin under UKVFTA Vietnamese firms must improve product quality, strictly follow the rules of origin and ensure food safety to export goods to the UK under the recently signed UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, speakers said at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on January 28.

Business All flights from/to COVID-19-hit Quang Ninh province suspended The Ministry of Transport has ordered the suspension of all passenger and cargo flights from/to the northern border province of Quang Ninh, where COVID-19 cases were recently detected in the community.

Business Vietnam’s January exports up 50.5 percent year-on-year Vietnam’s goods exports valued at 27.7 billion USD, up 0.2 percent from the previous month and 50.5 percent from the same period last year, according to the latest data unveiled by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).

Business Consumer price index rises 0.06 percent in January The consumer price index (CPI) inched up 0.06 percent in January against December last year, and down 0.97 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO).