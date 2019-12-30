Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Tokyo (VNA) – Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi will begin his visit to four Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Indonesia on January 5.
An official of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the visit to Vietnam aims to strengthen cooperation between the two countries at regional and international levels, as well as bilateral economic relations, including the reception of foreign workers to Japan.
The visit is also designed to affirm Japan’s cooperation with Vietnam to maintain and enhance a free and open Indo-Pacific.
While staying in Vietnam on January 5-7, Motegi will pay floral tributes at the Monument for Martyrs and the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi.
He is scheduled to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh, and witness a signing ceremony on providing official development assistance (ODA) for Vietnam.
In addition, the Japanese official will meet with Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and join a dinner with representatives of Japanese firms.
According to Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan and Vietnam will bolster cooperation at regional and international arenas on the basis of the extensive strategic partnership.
Motegi will leave for Thailand on January 7, before travelling to the Philippines and Indonesia. He is to deliver a speech at the ASEAN Secretariat in Indonesia on January 10./.
