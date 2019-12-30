Politics Top leader calls for stronger efforts for better achievements in 2020 Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended a national teleconference in Hanoi on December 30, applauding the country’s achievements in 2019 and asking for more activeness and creativity to obtain better results next year.

Politics PM Phuc chairs teleconference for 2020 tasks Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chairs a two-day government-to-locality teleconference, which opened in Hanoi on December 30, to review Vietnam’s socio-economic development in 2019 and map out plans for 2020.

Politics Vietnam ready for UN Security Council’s non-permanent membership Vietnam is ready to take on the role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2020-2021 from January 1, 2020, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN.

Politics UN expects Vietnam to be active non-permanent member of Security Counc Vietnam will be an active non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council, said UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean- Pierre Lacroix in a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency.