At the signing ceremony of the aid contract (Photo: VNA)

Long An, (VNA) – The People’s Committee of southern Long An province and the Japanese Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City signed a non-refundable aid contract within the framework of the Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP) on November 18.

Accordingly, the Japanese Government will provide two ambulances for Tan Thanh district’s Medical Centre, and donate one X-ray machine and upgrade the X-ray room for the Tan Thanh Medical Centre - Facility 2.

Japanese Consul General Watanabe Nobuhiro said that the GGP has been implemented by the Japanese Government since 1995, aiding 214 projects in 26 provinces and cities in southern Vietnam.

In Long An, a total of 12 projects have been carried out, related to school construction, provision of medical equipment and supplies, rural transport, and clean water supplies.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut affirmed that local authorities and people are committed to effectively using the aid, thus contributing to improving living conditions in Tan Thanh district./.

VNA