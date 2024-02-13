World Death toll in Philippine landslide climbs to 54 The number of people killed by a landslide in Maco town, in the province of Davao de Oro (the Philippines) rose to 54, while the rescue work was underway for more than 60 missing others, the Philippine government said on February 11.

World Malaysia eyes 27.3 million foreign visitors this year Malaysia has set a target of welcoming 27.3 million foreign tourists in 2024, riding on the wave of optimism fueled by a series of strategic initiatives and the success of attracting over 20 million foreign tourists last year.

World Malaysia focuses on economic development, investment in 2024 Malaysia’s focus for this year is economic development and investment promotion and it will bank on its three unique selling points – the multiple languages, cultures, and communal peace – to help draw more investors, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.