World Thailand to launch big promotional event The Thai Ministry of Commerce will team up with over 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, and convenience stores to organise a large-scale promotional event.

World Indonesia launches first carbon storage project Indonesian President Joko Widodo has freshly launched the construction of the country’s first carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) project in West Papua province, operated by the British multinational oil and gas company BP Plc.

World Cambodia to host 2024 Convention on mine-free world Cambodia was elected to chair and host the 5th Review Conference of the Mine Ban Convention at the 21st Meeting of State Parties to Mine Ban Convention in Geneva on November 24.

World ASEAN - sustainable minerals investment destination The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Minerals (AMMin) was held recently in Phnom Penh with the theme of “Promoting ASEAN as a Sustainable Minerals Investment Destination”.