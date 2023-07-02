Da Nang (VNA) – Mikazuki Group and authorities of Da Nang city on July 1 inaugurated a pedestrian bridge as part of celebrations for the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relations (1973-2023).

Odaka Yoshimune, Chairman of the Mikazuki Group, said the overpass connects Da Nang Mikazuki entertainment complex and a beach across Nguyen Tat Thanh street. The bridge will allow local people and visitors to safely reach the beach and enjoy the beautiful landscape of the locality.

With a total investment of 42 billion VND (nearly 1.8 million USD ), the bridge is nearly 13 metres tall and over 140 metres long, with a floor area of approximately 655 sq.m. The pathway leading up to the bridge is designed as a knot in the art of Japanese weaving, symbolising the strong bond between the Vietnamese and Japanese cultures.

The structure’s shape is inspired by ocean waves, creating a sense of lightness, tranquility, and integration with the surrounding landscape. On the outside, two observation decks are complemented by spiral steel staircases and elevators, providing easy access for people with disabilities to cross the bridge.

With a total investment of 42 billion VND (nearly 1.8 million USD ), the bridge is nearly 13 metres tall and over 140 metres long, with a floor area of approximately 655 sq.m. (Photo: VNA)

According to the chairman, after one year of operation, the complex has welcomed more than 490,000 guests to stay at the hotel, play at the water park and enjoy events and wedding services. The Da Nang Mikazuki Japanese Resorts & Spa has gradually become a favorite destination for both domestic and foreign holiday-makers, helping the local tourism sector recover and develop faster.

Currently, Japan is the leading foreign investor in the number of FDI projects in Da Nang with 222 projects and total investment capital of more than 1 billion USD.



The city has planned several programmes through out this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, including meetings, cultural exchanges, festivals, Japanese film festival, investment and trade cooperation promotion conferences, among others./.