VAVA President Nguyen Van Rinh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - The Vietnam Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) held a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on August 2 to review a project on developing a vocational training model for people with disabilities caused by AO/Dioxin.



Speaking at the event, VAVA Chairman Nguyen Van Rinh said the clean vegetable growing project in Cam village in HCM City's outlying district of Hoc Mon, which was adapted from Japan's advanced agriculture, has been successful in Vietnam.



He suggested those directly involved in the project pay attention to spreading the model to generate jobs, increase income and improve the lives of AO victims.



So far, the project has successfully trained four agricultural engineers and six health care staff. The clean vegetable cultivation is being piloted on a total area of over 1,000 sq.m in the village. The harvested products will be sold directly to consumers, and the revenue will be reinvested to create a research and learning centre for AO victims in the city and neighbouring localities.



Hozumi Araki, Director of vocational training at the project, suggested creating conditions for the disabled to seek, maintain and return to employment; foster self-employment and entrepreneurial spirit, develop cooperatives and recruit the disabled in the public sector through appropriate policies and measures./.