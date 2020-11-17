Culture - Sports Vietnam still in negotiations on hosting F1 Grand Prix next year The Vietnam Grand Prix Limited Liability Company (VGPC) is engaging in negotiations with the Formula One (F1) World Championship organisers on the holding of the race in Vietnam next year, a representative of the company has said.

Culture - Sports Diwali festival observed in HCM City The Indian Consulate General in HCM City for the first time hosted a celebration of the traditional Festival of Lights (Diwali) of India in the city on November 15.