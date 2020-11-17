Job game show begins on VTV
Season two of the TV game show on employment, Whose Chance? (Co Hoi Cho Ai?), is being aired on Vietnam Television’s channel 3 (VTV3) at noon every Saturday.
Leaders of large companies at Whose Chance? television game show. (Photo courtesy of ALO Media)
It serves as a platform to connect employers and job seekers, and offers good jobs.
It helps young people enhance their job interview and problem solving skills with real interviews, negotiations and job opportunities.
A show consists of three rounds. In the first, two candidates will debate on one question and situation on different issues of public concern.
Six company heads and the audience will choose one candidate to enter the second round, where the candidate has to answer questions and debate with participating leaders.
The candidates can enter the final round if they are chosen by at least two leaders.
In the final round, announcements of jobs and salaries by leaders and candidates’ expectation will be revealed. The candidates can make decision on new job opportunities.
In the new season, a series of talk shows titled “Whose Chance Talk” will share inspiring stories about career orientations, opportunities and promotions besides emerging issues at work.
In the first season 19 candidates got jobs at eight companies, with a highest monthly offer of 45 million VND (1,900 USD).
The show is hosted by MC Thanh Trung, draws the participation of leaders of large companies like Thang Loi Group, Bao Ngoc Investment Production Corporation, and Vietnam Payment Solution JSC. (VNPAY), is on VTV, and sponsored by ALO Media.
It began on November 7./.