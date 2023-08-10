Joint efforts exerted to alleviate plight of AO victims
Multiple policies have been adopted for revolution contributors, including war veterans whose children are also AO victims. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Over the past years, thanks to joint efforts by the entire society and support from international friends, victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam have seen their material and spiritual life being improved.
Each year, the State earmarks more than 10 trillion VND (421.18 million USD) for AO victims and their families, as well as the areas severely affected by the toxic chemical.
Multiple policies have been adopted for revolution contributors, including war veterans whose children are also AO victims.
Over the past two decades, the Vietnam Association for Victims of AO/dioxin (VAVA) has mobilised more than 3 trillion VND in support of the victims and their families.
The VAVA Fund has so far this year collected up to 320 billion VND, which has been used to provide medical services for AO victims and help them in building houses and securing livelihoods.
VAVA Vice President and General Director Dang Nam Dien said a large number of AO victims’ children and grandchildren are being cared for at nursing centres, stressing that specific and harmonious policies should be rolled out for them at both central and grassroots levels.
The US army sprayed some 80 million litres of toxic chemicals in Vietnam during the war, 61% of which was AO, containing 366kg of dioxin. As a result, more than 3 million ha of forested land was destroyed, while basic water and food sources for millions of people were contaminated.
Preliminary statistics showed that 4.8 million Vietnamese people were exposed to AO/dioxin. Tens of thousands of people died from exposure, while millions of others went on to suffer from cancer and other incurable diseases. Children and grandchildren of many victims have been affected with widespread birth deformities./.