Culture - Sports Japanese painter’s passion for Vietnamese lacquer Japanese painter Ando Saeko has devoted nearly 30 years to lacquer art and traditional Vietnamese painting. Her artworks in Vietnamese lacquer are on display at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Hanoi.

Videos H’Mong people striving to preserve art of playing the panpipe H’Mong gentlemen have long been identified with the sound of panpipes. The instrument is used to pour out their heart and also as a means of communication between mortals and immortals. In the modern world, H’Mong men still practice playing the panpipe in a bid to preserve their traditional culture.

Videos Silk painting from artist Le Pho sells for 1.2 million Euros A silk painting entitled “Uyen uong hy lien” (Mandarin ducks and lotus) from Vietnamese painter Le Pho fetched 1.2 million Euros at the recent “Magnificence and Regality” auction held by Sotheby’s Paris.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh province’s Tien Yen district preserves traditional culture Preserving and upholding the values of cultural heritage remains a crucial task for the authorities and people of northern Quang Ninh province’s Tien Yen district during the process of integration.