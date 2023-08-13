Karate tournament organised for overseas Vietnamese in Japan
A Karate tournament of the Vietnamese community in Japan titled "Suzucho Karate-do Kanto Open 2023" took place at Tokyo dojo on August 12, bringing together dozens of athletes from Vietnamese karate clubs across the country.
The event was held by the Vietnam-Japan International Exchange Organisation (FAVIJA) in collaboration with the Vietnamese Karate Association, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan.
Nguyen Thanh Tai, head of the organising board, said that the event is not only a sports exchange event to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam - Japan diplomatic ties, but it is also an opportunity to test and evaluate the ability of athletes, thereby selecting qualified athletes to participate in major Japanese tournaments.
Do Quang Ba, Chairman of FAVIJA, said that the formation of sports clubs, including karate ones, helps young people do practice in order to improve their health, and promote Vietnam-Japan exchange.
Kirii Kimihito, a former Karate athlete and currently a coach of a number of Japanese Karate clubs, said he was surprised because this is a traditional sport of Japan, but many young Vietnamese people participate in practice and competition.
Through the tournament, Japanese people have more opportunities to interact with Vietnamese young people who love sports, he added.
Ikebukuro Karate club championed the tournament, followed by Tennoji and Ken Tokyo clubs, respectively./.