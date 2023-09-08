Khanh Hoa: Fishermen in distress sent to infirmaries for treatment
Two fishermen were rushed to the infirmaries at Song Tu Tay and Son Ca islands in Truong Sa island district, in the south central coastal province of Khanh Hoa where they are under treatment for injuries they suffered at sea, reported the High Command of the Military Region 4 on September 8.
On September 7 evening, Song Tu Tay island infirmary received and provided emergency medical care to Bui Van Tang, 46, a native of Ly Son district, the central province of Quang Ngai.
As a fisherman on board the fishing vessel QNg 96669 TS, he showed symptoms of decompression sickness due to deep-sea diving. After examination and online consultation with the Navy Medical Institute, medical staff diagnosed Tang with decompression sickness and proceeded with fluid infusion and the use of blood-thinning medication. The sickness can last up to 36 hours.
The same day, fisherman Doan Hoang Vu, 51, from the fishing vessel TG 93949 TS was sent to Son Ca island infirmary with an injury to his left hand. He was injured in a workplace accident while fishing at sea.
At present, the two fishermen are in stable condition, but they are still required to stay on the islands for further treatment./.