Khanh Hoa has over 1,000 accommodation providers with 50,000 rooms in total. Since the pandemic hit, room occupancy has stood at around 15%. In September, however, the province saw an uptick in the number of tourists and positive signs in the tourism market thanks to the pandemic having been controlled.

This luxury hotel saw a 15 percent increase in room occupancy in November compared to October. With the implementation of a stimulus package to attract more visitors, such as price reductions on rooms and services and measures to prevent another outbreak, its efforts have seen positive signs.

It is estimated that tourist numbers to Nha Trang will increase over the remainder of 2020, especially during the Christmas and New Year holiday. The Tourism Department of Khanh Hoa province is aiming to welcome over 350,000 visitors, including 10,000 foreign tourists. The province is also resuming all basic tourist services to meet requirements.

The province has worked together with tour providers and accommodation providers to identify promotional activities as well as stimulus packages to give the tourism industry a positive outlook./.

VNA