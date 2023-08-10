An aerial view of Phu Quoc city in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has attracted 328 tourism projects with a total investment of over 380 trillion VND (16 billion USD), the provincial Department of Tourism reported.

Of the works, Phu Quoc accounts for 286 projects, equivalent to 86% of the total tourism projects investing in the province.

As many as 75 projects have been put into operation, 84 are under construction and 169 projects are perfecting investment procedures, with a total estimated investment of more than 163 trillion VND.

Director of provincial Tourism Department Bui Quoc Khanh highlighted that investment attraction has accelerated the province’s tourism development, ensuring sustainability while turning the sector to an economic sphere.

He said the province aims to become one of the major tourism hubs in the Mekong Delta region with a high-standard technical facilities, unique products, and an attractive destination for visitors both home and abroad by 2030.

To realise the goal, the province has mobilised about 217 million USD for tourism development, he added.

In July 2023, Kien Giang welcomed more than 1.12 million visitors. In the first seven months of this year, the province received over 6.1 million visitors, an increase of 30.8% compared to the same period in 2022, of which the number of international arrivals skyrocketed 424.4% year on year. Total revenue from tourism activities accounted for more than 12.2 trillion VND.

The province continues to develop the project to promote Phu Quoc to become a high-quality service, eco-tourism, and sea and island tourism centre, meeting national and international standards.

The project will focus on three sub-projects during 2021-2025, with a vision to 2030, including building rural tourism associated with the one commune, one product (OCOP) programme; developing community tourism and promoting traditional trade products in association with tourism.



The province has also mobilised resources for investment in building infrastructure, material and technical facilities, especially key ones in tourism, speeding up the construction progress, completing the construction and completion of tourism investment projects in 2023 and in the period of 2021 - 2025, and putting them into operation to serve tourists.



The province continues to implement the "Project on restructuring the tourism industry in Kien Giang province to meet the requirements of developing into a spearhead economic sector in the period of 2021 - 2025".

The provincial Department of Tourism has cooperated with authorised bodies and localities which have key tourism areas such as Phu Quoc, Ha Tien, Kien Luong, Hon Dat, Rach Gia, and U Minh Thuong to harmoniously deploying solutions to accelerate recovery and tourism development effectively and sustainably./.

VNA