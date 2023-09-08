A corner of Phu Quoc island in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang. (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang attracted 6.83 million visitors in the first eight months of this year, accounting for 82.3% of the total the province expected for the whole year.

The number of foreign visitors to the province during the period topped 468,300 or 33.8% higher than the plan.

The province posted a tourism revenue of over 13.6 trillion VND, 4.6% higher than the plan.

Those figures were released at a tourism promotion event that the provincial Tourism Department and Kien Giang Investment, Trade, and Tourism Promotion Centre organised in Ho Chi Minh City on September 8.

Speaking at the event, Quang Xuan Lua, Director of the centre, said that the locality wants to introduce tourism products and potentials to the Ho Chi Minh City market and other domestic and foreign partners.



Kien Giang is famous for beautiful landscapes and historical sites including Phu Quoc - Vietnam’s largest island, five archipelagos of Hai Tac, Ba Lua, An Thoi, Nam Du, and Tho Chu, plus more than 100 islands which have attracted more and more tourists in recent times.

The locality now has 940 accommodation establishments, and more than 33,000 rooms in operation./.