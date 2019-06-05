Bangkok (NNT/VNA) – Thirty killer whales have been seen in the waters of Koh Tao in Surat Thani, southern Thailand.



In a rare display, the marine mammals emerged from the water allowing tourists to take photos. Divers also spotted a whale shark earlier.



The school of 30 killer whales, which are rarely sighted, normally reside in the deep sea, but on this occasion emerged from the water close to a tourist boat at Koh Tao, Surat Thani, causing excitement among tourists who spotted these rare whales.



One day earlier, divers had seen a large whale shark at Hin Khiao, Hin Khao, and Hin Bai diving spots. Whale sharks are often spotted in the area at this time of year, and do not harm tourists. The spotting of rare whales shows the abundance of natural resources in and around the island of Koh Tao, leading to more frequent spotting of rare creatures of the deep sea.



Koh Tao is considered one of the world’s most beautiful diving spots, with a number of diving schools that attract many, who come to learn the finer points of diving in tropical waters every year.–NNT/VNA