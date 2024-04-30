Kim Sang-sik seen when he was coach of South Korean former champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors. (Photo of SB)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) — Major media of the Republic of Korea has reported Kim Sang-sik will take over as head coach of the Vietnam national football team, with the contract being announced soon.

The former coach of Korean multi-time champion Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors will succeed French Philippe Troussier and his fellow Park Hang-seo.

Park ended his five-year reign last year, building the national best ever football period. Troussier took over the baton weeks later but failed to meet the national hope before being dismissed last month.

"A source close to the football community in Southeast Asia told KBS that Kim recently signed a contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF). The 47-year-old reportedly wrapped up negotiations with the Vietnamese side after returning to South Korea last week from a stay in Europe," KBS News reported exclusively.

"Kim, who left the head coach job with Jeonbuk last spring, is set to depart for Vietnam later this week under a two-year contract running through March 2026," it added.

The move comes nearly one year after Kim resigned from the Jeonbuk manager position in the early days of the 2023 K League 1 during which he faced criticism for a poor start to the campaign.

"The VFF's selection of Kim was reportedly due to Park's solid leadership that helped Vietmam become runners-up at the 2018 AFC U23 Championships and advance to the third regional qualifying stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup for the first time," KBS News continued.

The news was also confirmed by other Korean media outlets.

Kim joined Jeonbuk in 2009 during his playing days. Afterwards, he became a leader, serving as a playing coach in 2013 before taking over as Jeonbuk's head coach in 2021. In total, he spent 15 years with one team as a player and coach.

He has achieved many title in his coaching career such as the K-League 1 in his first year of debut as head coach, the 2022 Korea Football Association FA Cup (now Korea Cup), and advancing to the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League.

Personally, he was voted manager of the month twice in 2022; K League 1 manager of the year in 2021; Korean FA Coach of the Year in 2021 and Korean FA Cup Best Manager in 2022.

Kim did not coach any team following his resignation. The Vietnamese national team will be the second team he has helmed.

The VFF did not confirm the news but said an official announcement will be released as soon as possible.

Vietnam will have two matches with Iraq and the Philippines at the second 2026 World Cup qualification./.