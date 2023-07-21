Knock Out the King to bring fierce offroad racing to Ba Ria - Vung Tau
The fifth off-road racing Petrolimex Knock Out the King (KoK) will be held on July 29-30 at the NovaWorld Hồ Tràm's Tropicana Park in southern Ba Ria - Vung Tau province.
Athletes from more than 30 teams will compete in the two-day event. They will compete head-to-head to vie for berths in the finals.
The competing time in the final round will be 20 minutes, giving drivers opportunities to show off their talents and also creating challenges for them both in terms of endurance and technique.
The tournament's play-off rule will allow teams to correct their mistakes in the qualification. The winner of the play-off will advance to the finals where they can knock out the king.
According to head of the organising board Nguyen Thanh Hai, in the KOK23, racers will drive in a selected area with racing tracks designed to have more difficulties.
In the qualification, athletes will have different races so the more they drive the better result they can hope to get. It will help them show their skills and push up their speed to the highest to earn berths in the finals, Hai said.
There is also a category for Enduro racing at the Petrolimex KoK23 with the participation of more than 50 competitors.
The competition aims to get racers familiar with professional events and gradually access regional and international rally events, said Hai.
A timekeeping system with an accuracy of up to 1/1000s will be used to ensure the accuracy of race results.
Teams will vie for a total prize pool of 300 million VND (12,700 USD) in which the winner will enjoy 70 million VND along with other gifts./.