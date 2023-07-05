Korean guitar prodigy Sungha Jung to perform in Vietnam
Sungha Jung, a guitar prodigy from the Republic of Korea, who is famous with his excellent fingerstyle guitar playing skills, will perform in Vietnam from July 14-16.
Korean guitar prodigy Sungha Jung (Photo: Bangkok Post)Hanoi (VNA) - Sungha Jung, a guitar prodigy from the Republic of Korea, who is famous with his excellent fingerstyle guitar playing skills, will perform in Vietnam from July 14-16.
He will play at the Youth Theatre of Vietnam in Hanoi on July 14, VOH Music One in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City on July 15, and Nguyen Hien Dinh Theatre in Da Nang city the next day. This is the first time that Jung tours Vietnam for three days.
Jung, 27, has been popular among Vietnamese guitar fans for more than 15 years. He has covered Vietnamese singer Hoang Thuy Linh’s hit song “See Tinh” (See Love) on his YouTube channel.
Jung started to play the guitar at the age of 10. He is widely known as a Korean guitar prodigy and became especially famous on YouTube, with nearly 2 billion views and over 7.1 million subscribers.
He has gained 15 achievements through his YouTube channel, six of which are first-ranking achievements. Composing and arranging many songs with diverse styles, Sungha Jung has released nine solo albums with the latest in August 2022.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Sungha Jung has toured Vietnam./.