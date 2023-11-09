Business Bac Ninh hosts Vietnam industrial and manufacturing fair The Vietnam Industrial and Manufacturing Fair (VIMF) 2023 opened on November 8 at the Kinh Bac Cultural Centre in the northern province of Bac Ninh.

Business Hanoi seeks investors for projects to ensure sustainable development Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen on November 8 said that the city wants to attract investors to projects that can generate high added values and serve sustainable development such as agriculture, tourism, education - health care and other key sectors like hi-tech, supporting industry, biotechnology, hi-tech agriculture, new materials, environmental technology and clean energy.

Videos Navel orange harvest begins on Moc Chau Plateau As winter arrives, farmers on Moc Chau Plateau begin the harvest of their orange crops. Hills and farms bursting with oranges not only bring happiness to farmers, but also act as an appealing tourist attraction captivating visitors from far and wide.