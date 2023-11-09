Korean Woori Bank makes expansion to Can Tho city
The Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Woori Bank inaugurated its new branch in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 8, increasing the number of its offices in Vietnam to 21 after 26 years of operation in the country.
Delegates cut the ribon to inaugurate the Woori Bank's Can Tho branch. (Photo: VNA)
General Director of Woori Bank Vietnam Park Jong Il said that the establishment of the branch is part of the Korean lender’s strategy to boost its business activities in Vietnam, hoping to bring the best financial services and products to local residents and businesses.
Woori Bank offers a diversity of financial services to individual and business customers, he said, adding the bank also provides financial consultancy for Korean firms who are going to break into the Vietnamese market.
Meanwhile, RoK Consul General Shin Choong Il highlighted that being present in Vietnam since 1997, the bank has enjoyed robust operation and made contributions to the Vietnam – RoK friendship.
Director of the State Bank of Vietnam’s Can Tho branch Tran Quoc Ha pledged support for Woori Bank to run effective business in the city, while asking the bank to strictly comply with related regulations in Vietnam and respect its customers’ benefits.
Established in 1899, Woori Bank is the oldest in the RoK. It has 713 domestic branches and transaction offices, and a network of 567 others in 24 countries across the globe. With a total asset value of 508.1 billion USD, Woori Bank has made its name to the list of the world’s largest banks.
Woori Bank entered Vietnam with its first office in Hanoi in 1997. The bank plans to expand its financial clout by adding 10 branches across the country in the first half of 2024./.