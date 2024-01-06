The biggest group of visitors came from the Republic of Korea with 3.6 million, while a further 1.7 million arrived from China.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism said that the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam accounted for 70% of the figure recorded in 2019 – the time before the COVID-19 outbreak.

A good recovery was seen in the US, the RoK, Taiwan (China), Thailand and Indonesia, while upbeat signs came from the Europe, especially Spain, Germany, the UK and France.

China – a traditional tourism feeder market of Vietnam had a slow recovery rate of 30%, and Russia only 19%.

The UN World Tourism Organisation and the World Travel and Tourism Council forecast that the global tourism is on track of full recovery in 2024, reaching the pre-COVID level.

This year, Vietnam eyes to welcome 17-18 million international visitors./.

VNA