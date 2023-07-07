Culture - Sports Hanoi-based General Nguyen Chi Thanh Museum starts soft opening A Hanoi-based museum dedicated to General Nguyen Chi Thanh, an outstanding politician, military advisor, and talented general of Vietnam, opened to visitors on a trial basis on July 6, as part of the activities to mark his 56th death anniversary (July 6, 1967-2023).

Culture - Sports Vietnam artists’ paintings highlight the beauty of Italy The timeless beauty of Italy is the main topic of watercolour paintings by Bui Duy Khanh and Duong Thuy, which are on display at the exhibition “Italy: From Plein Air to Atelier” in HCM City.

Culture - Sports Women's football team arrives in New Zealand for 2023 World Cup The Vietnam Football Federation announced that the Vietnamese national women’s football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung arrived in New Zealand on July 6 to start their 2023 FIFA World Cup campaign.

Culture - Sports France, Italy ready for Da Nang int'l fireworks festival final Fireworks teams from France and Italy who have entered the final of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2023 are now ready for their last performances on July 8.