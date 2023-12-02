Business Vietnam business forum discusses mobilising resources for green transition Vietnam needs international support, financial cooperation, cutting-edge technology and high-quality personnel to serve its green transition, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told a business forum in Dubai on December 2.

Vietjet inaugurates Ho Chi Minh City-Shanghai route Vietjet Air has inaugurated a new route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and China's Shanghai, facilitating convenient and easy travel for both residents and tourists.

Retailers anticipate business to pick up in year-end shopping season Retailers in Vietnam are increasing inventory and have launched promotions in anticipation of opportunities in the year-end shopping season, as there are just over two months left until the Lunar New Year (Tet) – the biggest festival in a year of Vietnamese people.

Vietnamese agricultural products introduced at India's expo Vietnam's standout farm produce and processed products are being showcased at the Indian Food Expo, which opened in Lucknow city, Uttar Pradesh state on December 1.