PM Chinh receives Equinor CEO Anders Opeda. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting with leaders of Equinor energy company headquartered in Norway, PM Chinh welcomed the firm’s intention to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to develop renewable energy in the country. He asked Equinor to work closely with Vietnamese partners to study the development of renewable energy in Vietnam, focusing on the energy sources and transmission.The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always protects legitimate rights and interests of, and creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Equinor, to do business in the country in the spirit of “harmonised benefits, shared risks”.Equinor leaders said the company wants to branch out offshore wind power in Vietnam, and hopes that the Southeast Asian country will complete legal institutions to facilitate its investment.Chinh also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who is also a member of the management board of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and several other executives of the group.At the meeting, the business executives said Abu Dhabi Ports Group is a subsidiary of the conglomerate IHC, which has invested in Vietnam through TTEK Company in the fields of customs technologies, and digital payment solutions.The IHC wants to expand investment in the country in seaports, logistics, digital transformation, smart urban areas and non-tariff zones, they said.PM Chinh said infrastructure development is among the three breakthroughs that Vietnam is carrying out to boost its socio-economy, so the country welcomes the IHC’s investments, especially those in seaports and logistics infrastructure.He took the occasion to thank the group for supporting Vietnam in the implementation of several digital transformation projects, saying Vietnam looks forward to the group’s investment in science-technology, research and development activities, innovation, among others./.