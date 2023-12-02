Labour cooperation important part of Vietnam-UAE ties: PM
Labour cooperation is an important field that helps connect the two economies and bolster the comprehensive collaboration between Vietnam and the UAE, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and the UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar (Photo: VNA)Dubai (VNA) – Labour cooperation is an important field that helps connect the two economies and bolster the comprehensive collaboration between Vietnam and the UAE, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said.
Receiving the UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar in Dubai on December 1 as part of the working trip to the UAE, PM Chinh spoke highly of the working session between Vietnamese Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar, and the signing of an MoU on labour cooperation between the two sides.
Chinh said the MoU helps complete a legal framework for both countries to step up collaboration in the field, and better ensure the legitimate rights of Vietnamese workers in the UAE.
He suggested the UAE side join hands with the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to evaluate the UAE’s labour demand, and build a labour cooperation plan based on Vietnam’s labour structure, sectors that the UAE is in need of workers, requirements on labour quality, and periods of implementation.
The PM asked the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to assist Vietnam in training workers in not only skills and professional ethnics but also the culture, practice and regulations of the UAE.
Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al-Awar, for his part, said the UAE has high demand for migrant workers, and affirmed that Vietnamese labourers have made significant contributions to the country’s labour market.
Agreeing with PM Chinh’s recommendations, he said he will work together with the MoLISA to outline specific plans to bring more Vietnamese workers to the UAE, and suggested helping vocational centres in Vietnam with human resources training, especially in foreign language, regulations and culture.
On December 2, PM Chinh hosted receptions for several leaders of economic groups specialising in energy, infrastructure and technology.
PM Chinh receives Equinor CEO Anders Opeda. (Photo: VNA)Meeting with leaders of Equinor energy company headquartered in Norway, PM Chinh welcomed the firm’s intention to cooperate with Vietnamese partners to develop renewable energy in the country. He asked Equinor to work closely with Vietnamese partners to study the development of renewable energy in Vietnam, focusing on the energy sources and transmission.
The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always protects legitimate rights and interests of, and creates favourable conditions for foreign investors, including Equinor, to do business in the country in the spirit of “harmonised benefits, shared risks”.
Equinor leaders said the company wants to branch out offshore wind power in Vietnam, and hopes that the Southeast Asian country will complete legal institutions to facilitate its investment.
Chinh also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who is also a member of the management board of the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and several other executives of the group.
At the meeting, the business executives said Abu Dhabi Ports Group is a subsidiary of the conglomerate IHC, which has invested in Vietnam through TTEK Company in the fields of customs technologies, and digital payment solutions.
The IHC wants to expand investment in the country in seaports, logistics, digital transformation, smart urban areas and non-tariff zones, they said.
PM Chinh said infrastructure development is among the three breakthroughs that Vietnam is carrying out to boost its socio-economy, so the country welcomes the IHC’s investments, especially those in seaports and logistics infrastructure.
He took the occasion to thank the group for supporting Vietnam in the implementation of several digital transformation projects, saying Vietnam looks forward to the group’s investment in science-technology, research and development activities, innovation, among others./.