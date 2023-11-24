At the opening ceremony of the second Open Putaleng Long Distance Paragliding Tournament 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – The second Open Putaleng Long Distance Paragliding Tournament 2023 kicked off in Tam Duong district, the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau on November 24.



The event saw the participation of nearly 100 pilots, including 35 foreigners from countries such as Australia, the US, the Republic of Korea (RoK), the UK, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Russia, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, France, and China.



The tournament has two categories, one for Vietnamese pilots and the other for all participants.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Tam Duong district People’s Committee Vu Xuan Thinh said that the games are an opportunity for pilots to exchange and learn from each other as well as promote the development of paragliding in Vietnam.

The tournament is also expected to help promote the nature, people and culture of the district in particular and Lai Chau province in general, thus helping attract investors to the district.



The tournament will run until November 26.



Putaleng mountain is in the range of Hoang Lien Son which has been dubbed as the second-highest roof in Indochina with a height of 3,049m, after Fansipan which is 3,143m above sea level./.