Airplanes at Lien Khuong airport, Lam Dong province (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Lam Dong provincial People Committee has proposed budget carrier Vietjet Air open direct flights from the locality’s Lien Khuong airport to Singapore to boost investment and tourism links.

On average, the airport served 40 flights with 6,700 passengers a day. Since 2017, international routes at the airport have sserved 1,723 flights with nearly 238,000 foreign passengers. Currently, Vietjet Air is operating six direct flights to Incheon airport of the Republic of Korea (RoK) per week.

The airport was built on February 24, 1961. It services Bamboo Airways, Pacific Airlines, Vietjet Air, Vietnam Airlines, Vietravel Airlines, transporting passengers to nine provinces and cities nationwide.

It also accommodates international flights to the RoK, Thailand and Malaysia. Among them, Vietjet Air transports passengers to seven domestic destinations, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho, Hai Phong, Vinh, Phu Quoc and to three Korean cities, namely Busan, Muan, and Incheon.

The opening of the Lien Khuong-Singapore air route is expected to create conditions for the Central Highlands province to connect with the city state, lift investment cooperation and economic development while supporting the locality in promoting tourism in the coming time.

Bestowed with year-round cool climate, green pine forests, misty landscapes, and resplendent architectural gems dating back to the colonial era, the resort city of Da Lat in Lam Dong is a well-known destination both at home and abroad.

In 2023, Da Lat aims to welcome 6.5 million tourists, an increase of 18.2% from the previous year. This includes 250,000 international visitors, up 67% year-on-year.

In the first eight months of this year, the city hosted 4.7 million visitors, up 1.8% year-on-year./.