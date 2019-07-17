Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to conduct a nationwide inventory and mapping current land use status in 2019 (Photo: tienphong.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on land inventory and mapping the current land use status in 2019.



The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is required to coordinate with People's Committees of centrally-run provinces and cities to inventory land and draw land use maps this year.



The land inventory and land use mapping are aimed at clearly and accurately showing the actual state of land use in communes, districts, provinces, cities, and socio-economic zones across the country.



The inventory will clarify in detail the types of land for rice cultivation, production forest, protective forest, special-use forest, wetland area, natural and biodiversity conservation.



In particular, this inventory will focus on the use of land by state-owned enterprises, equitised enterprises, and land use by forest management boards and agro-forestry production enterprises.



Land inventory reports must provide full and accurate data on the land areas in commercial housing projects, land for public works for business purposes and agricultural land used for public utility purposes by the end of December 31, 2019.



The inventory and mapping the current land use status will be conducted from August 1.-VNA