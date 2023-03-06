Lao Airlines to re-operate direct fights to Da Nang late this month
Lao Airlines aircraft (Photo courtesy of the carrier)Hanoi (VNA) - Lao Airlines will resume direct flights from Vientiane to Da Nang city, central Vietnam, on March 30.
Accordingly, the Da Nang - Vientiane air route will see two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays.
Noudeng Chanthaphasouk, commercial director of Lao Airlines, said that the resumption of the direct route, favoured by a large number of tourists before the COVID-19 outbreak, will meet increasing demand of visitors in the region after the removal of travel restrictions caused by the pandemic.
Lao Airlines previously operated the route to Da Nang with stops at Pakxe and Champasak in southern Laos, using ATR72-600 aircraft. However, carrier dropped the Pakxe stop and started nonstop flights just weeks before the two-year pandemic brought all international flights to a halt.
Later this month, it will use airbus A320, with a flight time of 1 hour and 15 minutes and a round-trip ticket costing about 4.8 million LAK (290 USD).
Earlier, Lao Airlines resumed direct flights to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City right after the country reopen its door for international tourism on May 9, 2022./.