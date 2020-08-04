Lao Cai police breaks big trans-border drug trafficking ring
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai said on August 3 that they have broken down a drug trafficking ring, seizing three suspects and 84,800 tablets of meth.
Cu A Vang, born in 1972, residing in Nam Tin commune, Nam Po district of Dien Bien province; Tran Thi Din, born in 1979 and Vang Thi Pang, born in 1986, both from Muong Khuong district of Lao Cai province, were arrested on July 31 in O Quy Ho ward, Sa Pa district while transporting the drugs.
The suspectsare part of a trans-national drug trafficking ring which avoided police by changing the delivery method and addresses regularly.
At the police station, they said that they took the drugs from a Lao national called “Minh”who hired them to transport the drugs from an area on the Vietnam-Laos border in Nam Po district of Dien Bien to Lao Cai city, and then deliver to a Chinese called “Thao” for 150 million VND. Pang and Din took the role as guides for Vang to the delivery address where they were arrested.
The case is under further investigation./.