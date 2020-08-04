Society Da Nang's district disinfected amid Covid-19 outbreak Personnel from the Chemical Corps of the Ministry of Defence disinfected roads in Son Tra district amid the new developments of Covid-19 in the central city of Da Nang.

Society 300 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada, RoK A total of 300 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Canada and the Republic of Korea (RoK) on August 2 and 3.

Business Official clarifies solutions to perform dual tasks of COVID-19 fight, development With drastic, creative, flexible and timely directions of the Government and the Prime Minister, the engagement of the whole political system and business community, and the strong support from people, Vietnam has obtained important results in performing the dual tasks of fighting COVID-19 and boosting socio-economic development.

Society Downpours cause serious damage in localities Heavy rains killed at least two persons in the northern province of Quang Ninh as of 5pm on August 3, reported the Office of the Central Steering Committee on Disaster Prevention and Control.