– Police in the northern border province of Lao Cai said on August 3 that they have broken down a drug trafficking ring, seizing three suspects and 84,800 tablets of meth Cu A Vang, born in 1972, residing in Nam Tin commune, Nam Po district of Dien Bien province; Tran Thi Din, born in 1979 and Vang Thi Pang, born in 1986, both from Muong Khuong district of Lao Cai province, were arrested on July 31 in O Quy Ho ward, Sa Pa district while transporting the drugs.The suspectsare part of a trans-national drug trafficking ring which avoided police by changing the delivery method and addresses regularly.At the police station, they said that they took the drugs from a Lao national called “Minh”who hired them to transport the drugs from an area on the Vietnam-Laos border in Nam Po district of Dien Bien to Lao Cai city, and then deliver to a Chinese called “Thao” for 150 million VND. Pang and Din took the role as guides for Vang to the delivery address where they were arrested.The case is under further investigation./.