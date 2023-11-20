Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara chairs the press conference announcing the Lao Digital Week 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Digital Week 2024 will take place from January 10-14 in Vientiane with the slogan of "Digital Transformation towards the Greater Socio-Economy Development and Resilient Connectivity", the country’s Ministry of Technology and Communications has announced.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara said that the event aims to popularise and increase public understanding of the country’s shift to a modern industry and digital economy. It will also promote the use of innovation technology, information and communication technology (ICT), and digital technology in socio-economic development fields.

It also aims to boost the provision of products and services qualified to compete at regional and international contests such as the ASEAN ICT Award 2024.

According to the minister, the week will host a diverse range of activities, including a high-level forum on digital development and transformation, and exhibitions of telecommunications and innovation products from startups in Laos and neighbouring regions with over 100 booths.

On that occasion, Laos will announce the designation of January 10 as the Lao Digital Day.

Laos considers the week as an opportunity to foster cooperation and investment to advance infrastructure development, promote the application of technology research, and drive innovation, industrialisation, and service delivery in human resources development./.