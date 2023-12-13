Politics Vietnam, Belarus strengthen cooperation in security, crime control Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam on December 13 welcomed and held talks with a delegation from the Security Council of Belarus led by its State Secretary Volfovich Aleksandr Grigoryevich in Hanoi.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese leaders meet with intellectuals, young people A friendship meeting with nearly 400 intellectuals and young people of Vietnam and China took place in Hanoi on December 13, on the occasion of the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, his spouse and a high-level delegation of China.

Politics Cambodian Government praises PM visit to Vietnam The Royal Government of Cambodia on December 12 evening publicised a press release on the official visit to Vietnam on December 11-12 by Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet as soon as the leader concluded the visit.

Politics PM to attend commemorative summit for 50th year of ASEAN-Japan friendship, cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will lead a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and have bilateral activities in Japan from December 15-18.