Lao media highlights Chinese Party General Secretary and President’s visit to Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong (second from left) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping (first from left) are introduced to the 36 cooperation documents signed between ministries, agencies, and localities of both sides.(Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – Lao media has spotlighted the State visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.
The Pasaxon newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on December 13 ran an article about talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping.
The article quotes the speech by Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong at the talks, emphasising that the third visit to Vietnam by the Chinese Party General Secretary and President coincides with the 15th anniversary of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, demonstrating the Chinese leader’s special sentiments toward the long-standing friendship, and the current stature as well as the bright prospects of the bilateral relations.
Party General Secretary Trong expressed his belief that the visit will be a new historic milestone, taking the relations between the two Parties and countries to a new height, meeting the aspirations and common interests of their people, for the sake of peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.
He affirmed the Vietnamese Party and State’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations as well as the "Four No's" defence policy.
He also reiterates that Vietnam considers developing relations with China a top priority and a strategic choice, supports the strong development of a socialist China that makes increasingly significant contributions to the cause of peace and progress of mankind.
The Lao newspaper also quotes Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping as saying at the talks that the Party, Government, and people of China attach great importance to relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy.
The article also says that facing new requirements, Vietnam and China agreed to build a Vietnam–China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and pledged to make efforts for the happiness of the two countries' people and for peace and progress of humanity in line with the UN Charter and international laws, and on the basis of mutual respect, equal and win-win cooperation, respect for each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and persistent settlement of disagreements via peaceful means.
The article ends with the information that following their high-level talks, the two leaders looked at, and were introduced to the 36 cooperation documents signed between ministries, agencies, and localities of both sides, which demonstrate the robust outcomes of the Chinese leader’s visit.
In addition to Pasaxon newspaper, on December 12-13, Laophatthananews.com - the electronic publication of Lao Phatthana newspaper of the Lao Journalists Association, lnr.org.la - Lao National Radio's website and laotiantimes.com - Laotian Times' website also publicised articles about the visit.