World Thailand steps up tourism promotion campaigns The Airports of Thailand (AOT) in collaboration with the Tourism Authority of Thailand will roll out a range of measures, including tourism promotion campaigns, to attract tourists, especially those from China.

World Thailand moves to increase SMEs’ economic value The Commerce Ministry of Thailand has said that it will boost the economic value of small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by stimulating consumption, investment, government spending, and international trade, with a goal to increase their GDP contribution to 40% by 2027.

World Lao newspapers highlight Laos – Vietnam cooperation achievements Major newspapers in Laos on January 5 ran front-page articles on the official visit to Vietnam by Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone from January 6-7, highlighting that the visit will help strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

World Indonesia’s e-commerce transaction bloom Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan on January 4 said that the value of the country's digital commerce or e-commerce transactions in 2023 is estimated to have reached 533 trillion IDR (34.35 billion USD), a 10.69% increase compared to the previous year.