Politics Japanese PM begins official visit to Vietnam Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and his entourage arrived in Hanoi on April 30 afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam.

Politics National Reunification Day marked in Canada The Canada-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFS) held a virtual workshop to celebrate the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30), gathering the participation of many Canadians and Vietnamese expatriates.

Politics Groups of Friends working to promote UNCLOS: Vietnamese representative The Group of Friends on the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) is making efforts to fulfill its targets, especially in raising public awareness of the UNCLOS and its application in the reality, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

Politics President attends Quang Tri liberation anniversary celebration President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 29 attended a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the liberation of Quang Tri central province and the 81-day-and-night battle defending the Quang Tri ancient citadel (1972-2022).