Lao Party extends congratulations to Vietnam on National Reunification Day
The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).
Illustrative image (Source: Dangcongsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) has cabled a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30).
In the message, the LPRP Central Committee praised the leadership of the CPV in the past struggle for national liberation, as well as in national construction and development.
It also lauded achievements the Vietnamese people have recorded across spheres over the past time, especially its comprehensive outcomes in Doi Moi (Reform), bringing about political stability, continuous economic growth and better living standards.
The committee highlighted Vietnam’s enhanced national defence and security and expanded external relations, as well as the improved prestige and position of the Vietnamese Party and State in the region and the world.
“We firmly believe that under the clear-sighted, sound leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam will reap new, greater achievements in the implementation of the Resolution adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, and soon become a modern industrialised nation, meeting the target of wealthy people and a strong, democratic, equal and civilised country,” the committee said.
Despite rapid, complex developments of the world situation and the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of the two countries have developed continuously, bringing pragmatic interests to their people, it continued.
The Lao side also thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for their support for Laos’ revolutionary cause./.