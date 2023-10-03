World Malaysia support SMEs to tap supply chains shifting to ASEAN Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has stressed that supporting Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is vital as the global supply chains are shifting to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Italian energy group announces big gas discovery in Indonesia Italian energy group Eni on October 2 announced a big gas discovery in Indonesia, opening up an opportunity to strengthen its position in the Southeast Asian country, where it has been present since 2001.

World Cambodia makes efforts to attract Korean tourists Cambodia's Sky Angkor Airlines has announced it will open a direct line from Siem Reap to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the end of the year, aiming to attract more Korean tourists to Cambodia.