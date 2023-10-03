Laos, Brunei agree to upgrade ties to strategic partnership
Laos and Brunei on October 3 agreed to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership during Bruneian Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah’s ongoing state visit to Laos on the occasion of the 30th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.
At their talks, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, and Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith exchanged information about their respective nation’s socio-economic development and highly valued the bilateral political relations based on mutual understanding, trust, support, and cooperation.
Both sides agreed to continue promoting trade and investment ties, especially in areas with potential such as transport services, clean agriculture, production of goods for export, energy, and green tourism.
Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, whose state visit to Laos lasts from October 2 to 4, affirmed Brunei's commitment to support Laos in its ASEAN chairmanship in 2024./.