Laos’ ninth National Assembly holds first session
At the event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The first session of the ninth National Assembly (NA) of Laos opened on March 22 at the new NA Building, which was a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State and people to Laos.
Personnel matters related to the government and judicial apparatus are high on the agenda of this session.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Chairwoman of the eighth NA Pany Yathotou underlined that the session is of great significance as it will decide on a number of issues vital to the country.
During five days, lawmakers are expected to adopt a report on the general elections’ results and the eligibility of deputies of the ninth NA.
They are also to discuss and approve the organisational structure and key positions of the State and the government.
Several reports will be tabled, including socio-economic development and budget plans for the next five years, and the NA’s working plan for the entire tenure, among others.
Saysomphone Phomvihane was elected Chairman of the ninth NA after the opening ceremony.
The session will last until March 26./.