Laos remains among best place s to visit in 2023 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vientiane (VNA) – Australia’s website Traveller has included Laos in the list of 10 best places in the 25 hottest destinations to visit this year.

According to the website, anyone who has visited Laos in the past would know well its laidback charms, from the deeply cultural beauty of Luang Prabang to the adventure capital of Vang Vieng and the youthful energy of Vientiane.



Besides, tourists can have a chance to get around this undulating, landlocked country, on winding roads aboard minivans.



However, things have changed. This year Laos welcomed the opening of the Boten-Vientiane railway, a high-speed rail link between the nation's capital and its northern border.

The train calls through tourist favourites such as Vang Vieng, Luang Prabang and Muang Xay, and has totally changed the game for independent travellers hoping to see the country quickly and comfortably.

The listing has again put Laos into the global tourism spotlight. The "Land of a Million Elephants” aims to attract 1.4 million foreign tourists in 2023./.