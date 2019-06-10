Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Laos will complete the construction of 20 hydropower dams with total installed capacity of 2,707 MW, according to Lao news agency Khaosan Pathet Lao.The agency cited the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines as saying that the dams are expected to produce 33,874 kWh worth about 16,575 billion kip (about 1.9 billion USD).Electricity generated for export is expected to reach 25,625 million kWh, worth about 1.45 billion USD.Apart from hydroelectricity projects, seven transmission lines are expected to be completed in the near future, including two that are 230 kV. Another five 115 kV transmission lines are currently under construction.The Lao ministry is focusing on developing electricity supply so that the country is less dependent on imports from other countries.Lao Minister for Energy and Mines Khammany Inthirath said the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the energy and mining sector was 3.2 billion USD in 2018, an increase of 11 percent over 2017.Laos currently has 63 operational hydropower plants with an installed capacity of 7,213 MW. These plants are able to produce 37,035 kWh of electricity a year, Khammany added.-VNA