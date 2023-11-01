World Laos continues enforcing measures to stabilise macroeconomy Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has pledged to continue enforcing measures to stabilise macroeconomy and prevent Laos from falling into a crisis, reported the Vientiane Times on November 1.

World Laos, Thailand talk building of railway bridge over Mekong River The foreign ministers of Laos and Thailand have begun talks on the construction of a railway bridge over the Mekong River to connect Laos’s Vientiane capital and Thailand's northeast province of Nong Khai.

World Thai cosmetics makers aim to go global Thailand’s National Science and Technology Development (NSTDA) has opened a one-stop service to assist entrepreneurs in the cosmetics industry in entering the global market.