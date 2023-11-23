Laos targets at least 4.6 million visitors in 2024
Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone beats the gong to kick off Visit Laos Year 2024. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Laos aims to attract at least 4.6 million visitors and earn about 700 million USD during Visit Laos Year 2024, which kicked off in Vientiane on November 23.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone said Visit Laos Year 2024 coincides with the time Laos assumes the rotating Chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stressing that this is an opportunity for the country to introduce its unique culture and traditions to international tourists.
The tourism campaign is expected to bring unforgettable experiences to travellers, thus encouraging them to visit Laos again in the future, he said.
According to the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, the Visit Laos Year 2024 themed “A Paradise of Lao Culture, Nature and History” will consist of 79 activities nationwide.
The Lao government considers tourism as not only an environmentally friendly economic sector and a “catalyst” for socio-economic development, but also as an important channel to attract foreign currency for the national economic recovery.
Statistics from the ministry showed that the Southeast Asian nation served over 2.4 million foreign visitors in the first nine months of 2023, up 285% compared to the same period last year./.