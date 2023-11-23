World Philippine residential fire kills 4 kids The Philippines’ authorities said four children, including an 11-month-old boy, died and two others were injured in a fire that occurred at a residential area in Cebu city in the central region on November 23.

World ASEAN EV market to hit 2.7 billion USD by 2027: Malaysia’s minister The ASEAN electric vehicle (EV) market is projected to reach 2.7 billion USD by 2027, more than five times higher than 500 million USD in 2021, Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said.

World Indonesia sees development potential in sports tourism Sports tourism, which has become one of the popular travel trends recently, is identified as a factor helping Indonesia's smokeless industry recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.