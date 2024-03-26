Laos thwarts numerous major drug cases
Police in Tonpheung district, Laos' northern province of Bokeo have recently apprehended two suspects and seized 166 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 166kg, reported Lao media on March 26.
Vientiane (VNA) – Police in Tonpheung district, Laos' northern province of Bokeo have recently apprehended two suspects and seized 166 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 166kg, reported Lao media on March 26.
In another drug-related case, local police in Hongsa district, Xayaboury province, arrested a suspect along with two vehicles where 33 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 1,000kg were concealed.
These drug busts occurred amid the Lao government's intensified efforts to combat drug trade under a national action plan.
In the past two months, Lao police have successfully thwarted several drug trafficking cases and seized large quantities of the illegal substance.
In the central province of Bolikhamxay, a couple were arrested for keeping over 800kg of cannabis and nearly 300 amphetamine pills. Meanwhile, the Vientiane police seized over 500kg of crystal methamphetamine while intercepting a boat./.
In another drug-related case, local police in Hongsa district, Xayaboury province, arrested a suspect along with two vehicles where 33 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 1,000kg were concealed.
These drug busts occurred amid the Lao government's intensified efforts to combat drug trade under a national action plan.
In the past two months, Lao police have successfully thwarted several drug trafficking cases and seized large quantities of the illegal substance.
In the central province of Bolikhamxay, a couple were arrested for keeping over 800kg of cannabis and nearly 300 amphetamine pills. Meanwhile, the Vientiane police seized over 500kg of crystal methamphetamine while intercepting a boat./.