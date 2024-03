Police in Tonpheung district, Laos ' northern province of Bokeo have recently apprehended two suspects and seized 166 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 166kg, reported Lao media on March 26.In another drug-related case, local police in Hongsa district, Xayaboury province, arrested a suspect along with two vehicles where 33 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing 1,000kg were concealed.These drug busts occurred amid the Lao government's intensified efforts to combat drug trade under a national action plan.In the past two months, Lao police have successfully thwarted several drug trafficking cases and seized large quantities of the illegal substance.In the central province of Bolikhamxay, a couple were arrested for keeping over 800kg of cannabis and nearly 300 amphetamine pills . Meanwhile, the Vientiane police seized over 500kg of crystal methamphetamine while intercepting a boat./.