Pha That Luang, located in Vientiane, is Laos' most important monument (Source: CNN )

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao government has devised a policy to promote tourism, considering the industry a priority in the country’s national economic development plan, said Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Bosengkham Vongdala.



Tourism is the country second-highest currency earner after mining, according to Lao Phatthana, a newspaper of the Lao News Agency (KPL).



Laos enjoys an increasing number of tourist arrivals annually, with an average of about 4 million holidaymakers per year.



This year, the Lao government expects to welcome more than 4.5 million visitors, contributing to over 700 million USD to the state budget.



To realise the target, the country will continue to develop and improve tourism sites in each province, as well as enhance tourism promotion programmes.



Laos has called for investment from foreign and domestic firms in infrastructure, especially roads leading to tourist destinations.



In addition, cultural activities of each locality will be arranged to lure more visitors. -VNA