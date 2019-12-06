Executives and local officials cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the shopping and entertainment complex AEON Mall Ha Dong on December 5 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - AEON Mall Vietnam Co Ltd on December 5 officially opened its fifth shopping and entertainment complex in Hanoi’s Ha Dong district.



AEON Mall Ha Dong, is the firm’s largest facility in Vietnam and is equipped with technology-integrated services and environmentally-friendly design.



Covering a total area of 150,000sq.m in Duong Noi commune, the new mall is filled with more than 200 stores selling both domestic and international products.



There is also a zone for start-up businesses and young designers to freely discuss and express their ideas.



AEON Mall Vietnam aims to turn the latest compound into the largest shopping and entertainment place for customers at all ages.



AEON Group’s shopping centre developer also expects the complex will become a spearhead that helps drive the district’s socio-economic growth.



One of AEON Group’s principles is to blend in with the local community and people, while contributing to the development of the local area, AEON Mall Vietnam general director Iwamura Yasutsugu said at the opening ceremony.



The company not only finds ways to improve the quality of services at the mall and helps upgrade the transportation system but also seeks solutions to develop the local economy and the living conditions for local people, he added.



Through environmentally-friendly designs, AEON Mall will not only be a shopping and entertainment centre but will also become a green and civilised destination for customers, Iwamura said.



AEON Mall Vietnam entered the country in 2013. Before the launch of AEON Mall Ha Dong, the company has constructed and operated four compounds in Hanoi, Binh Duong and HCM City./.